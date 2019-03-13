Eastern Pottawattamie County May See Flooding Greater Than 1993 Record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVOCA, Iowa- Officials at AHSTW Schools in Avoca decided to let school out early on Wednesday. Eastern Pottawattamie County has area rivers forecast to crest early Thursday at 1 am at record levels, above 1993.

Before school dismissed, students were asked to help fill sandbags to prevent flooding at some entrances to the high school.

“We’ve just heard we have two rivers, on both sides of town that are looking to crest,” said AHSTW Supt. of Schools Darin Jones. “They’re comparing things to the year 1993 right now, we’re just trying to prepare for the possibilities, we’re trying to keep the school safe, so we’re looking at lower entrances on our building."

“Four inches of rain, the snow alone will add another two inches of rain,” said Avoca Police Chief Mike Porter. "We have 22 inches of ground frozen ground, the water has no where to go.”

Porter added that an emergency shelter was being set up in the community in case anyone needed to evacuate.

In the town of Hancock anhydrous tanks were being moved to higher ground, and volunteers were moving concession equipment in a shed stored near the West Nishnabotna.