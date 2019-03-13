Iowa State Student’s Decadent Waffles Garner ‘Food Network’ Honor

ALGONA, Iowa – An Iowa State University freshman makes the “Best Waffles” in Iowa, according to the Food Network.

Adam Schonert began making waffles in 2017. You can find his daring waffles, Saturday mornings only, in an Algona bakery called “The Chocolate Season.”

Waffles featured include: The Not So Naughty Waffle, The Churro Waffle, The Baconater, The Apple Fritter, and The Salted Chocolate.

The Food Network said Schonert’s waffles are among the best in the country.

The Chocolate Season is located at 16 East State Street, Algona.