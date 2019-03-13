Flood Watch, Dense Fog Advisory, Wind Advisory

Mountain Zebras Added to Blank Park Zoo’s Menagerie

Posted 12:44 pm, March 13, 2019, by

Cape mountain zebra (Equus zebra) in grassland, Mountain Zebra National Park, South Africa

DES MOINES, Iowa – There are some new, and much-requested, residents at the Blank Park Zoo – but the striped animals aren’t on display yet.

Ryan Bickel with the zoo says the addition of two Mountain zebras is recent. The pair, named Duke and Duchess, haven’t been allowed in the outdoor enclosure yet because it’s too soggy. When conditions improve, they’ll share the enclosure with the Watusi cattle and ostriches.

Bickel says zebras have been one of the most-requested animals for the zoo to acquire. There haven’t been any zebras at the Blank Park Zoo in about 10 years, according to Bickel.

The Mountain zebra is hardier than other breeds of zebra.

