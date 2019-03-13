Prom Dress Shopping is Getting More Friendly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A rite of passage for many students before heading off to college is prom. Prom season is right around the corner and finding the perfect dress can take some time.

Central Campus Fashion Merchandising and Design Instructor Tracy Holland said more and more people are purchasing prom dresses online rather than going to a brick and mortar store. Places like Prom Girl, Lulus and Peaches are popular websites.

But, Holland said, overwhelmingly people are buying and selling their prom dresses to other friends or online on websites like the Facebook Marketplace or Depop.com.

“You’re spending so much for a dress you’re only going to wear one night and for minimal amount of hours, why not tap back into that resource and get some money back out of that,” Holland said.

Holland applauds students for buying dresses on re-sale but urges people to be wary of some of the websites they use. She said many times on Ebay, there is not a return policy, so make sure that is an option before you purchase online.

A fashion trend Holland expects to see this year is the return of the ballgown.

“You’re going to see the ballgown returning, you’re going to see those poufy, the bottom of the skirts are poufy,” Holland said.