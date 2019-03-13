Redfield Ice Jam Created Flood Concerns For Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDFIELD, Iowa-- Melting ice, ice jams, and flooding on the Raccoon River are threatening some homes in Redfield.

“This has been an emotional day for me,” resident Marilyn Wagers said.

Outside Wagers home of 50 years, the Raccoon River is swelling 8 feet over it's bank.

“The river came up so fast with the ice jam,” Wagers said.

Thick pieces of ice were lodged under the bridge. It caused parts of the small town to flood, and it sent Wagers into a panic, she is preparing to evacuate.

“If we have to go out, we will go out,” Wagers said.

The ice jam has since broken up from under the bridge and residents say some of the Raccoon River has receded, the ice jam is headed south but the city says residents are not in the clear.

“Just like a dam in that like it`ll break free and the water level will go down until it moves down and gets caught again,” Redfield Public Works Director Terry Danielson said. “The water level will come back up so you never know when it will break free."

The city says there’s no telling when the river will recede.

No official evacuations have been ordered.