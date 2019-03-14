× ‘Anastasia,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Wicked,’ Coming to the Des Moines Civic Center

DES MOINES, Iowa – After the insanely successful run of Hamilton last summer, Des Moines Performing Arts has a tough act to follow for its 2019-2020 season – but the organization seems up to the task.

Thursday, DMPA announced its lineup for the new season and it includes some direct from Broadway shows as well as a few favorites.

The Willis Broadway Season kicks off October 15th with Mean Girls, the Tina Fey-penned musical adaptation of her 2004 movie of the same name. Another adaptation, this time from an animated movie, will bring Imperial Russia to the Civic Center stage starting Feb. 25th, 2020. Tony-winner for 2018’s Best Musical, The Band’s Visit, runs May 12-17, 2020.

Favorites Wicked and The Book of Mormon will also return to Des Moines during the 2019-2020 series.

You can learn more about the shows and how to get tickets here.

Here’s the full list of Willis Broadway Season shows for the season:

MEAN GIRLS (Civic Center, Oct. 15–20, 2019)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Civic Center, Jan. 14–19, 2020)

COME FROM AWAY (Civic Center, Jan. 28–Feb. 2, 2020)

ANASTASIA (Civic Center, Feb. 25–March 1, 2020)

Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY (Civic Center, March 17–22, 2020)

THE BAND’S VISIT (Civic Center, May 12–17, 2020)

IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS (Civic Center, Nov. 19–24, 2019)

BANDSTAND (Civic Center, Dec. 13–14, 2019)

BERNADETTE PETERS IN CONCERT with the Des Moines Symphony (Civic Center, April 4, 2020)

RIVERDANCE New 25th Anniversary Show (Civic Center, May 1–3, 2020)

WICKED (Civic Center, June 17–July 5, 2020)

THE BOOK OF MORMON (Civic Center, July 28–Aug. 2, 2020)

This is a list of the other productions being brought in by Des Moines Performing Arts:

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE SERIES

DR. KARA COONEY, Egyptologist: WHEN WOMEN RULED THE WORLD (Civic Center, Tues., Jan. 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.)

STEVE WINTER, Wildlife Photographer: ON THE TRAIL OF BIG CATS (Civic Center, Tues., Feb. 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.)

TERRY VIRTS, NASA Astronaut: VIEW FROM ABOVE (Civic Center, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.)

PRAIRIE MEADOWS TEMPLE COMEDY SERIES

Pat Hazell’s PERMANENT RECORD (Temple Theater, Dec. 3–22, 2019)

Lisa Lampanelli’s LOSIN’ IT (Temple Theater, Feb. 4–23, 2020)

THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A Puppet Parody (Temple Theater, April 21–May 10, 2020)

PRAIRIE MEADOWS LIVE AT THE TEMPLE CONCERT SERIES

ROYAL WOOD (Temple Theater, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.)

IRIS DeMENT with Pieta Brown (Temple Theater, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.)

CHE APALACHE (Temple Theater, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.)

IRISH CHRISTMAS IN AMERICA (Temple Theater, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.)

THE REMINDERS (Temple Theater, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.)

GOITSE (Temple Theater, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.)

SHANA TUCKER (Temple Theater, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.)

KATHY MATTEA (Temple Theater, Monday, May 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.)

WELLMARK FAMILY SERIES

JUNGLE BOOK (Civic Center, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019) (Public, 11 a.m. & Sensory-Friendly, 1 p.m.)

MAGIC TREE HOUSE: Showtime with Shakespeare (Civic Center, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, 11 a.m.)

THE AMAZING MAX (Temple Theater, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020) (Public, 11 a.m. & Sensory-Friendly, 2 p.m.)

YAMATO – The Drummers of Japan (Civic Center, Thursday, March 5, 2020, 6:30 p.m.)

BEEP (Temple Theater, Saturday, April 18, 2020) (Public, 11 a.m. & Sensory-Friendly, 1 p.m.)

Des Moines Symphony Family Concert (Civic Center, Saturday, April 25, 2020, 11 a.m.)

THE DANCE SERIES