Collin Richards Writes Letter to Judge Asking to Plead Guilty to Killing Former ISU Golfer

AMES, Iowa — Collin Richards has written a letter to a Story County judge asking to plead guilty to the murder of Celia Barquin Arozamena, but the judge wants him to speak to his attorneys first.

Richards is charged with First Degree Murder for allegedly assaulting and stabbing Arozamena at Coldwater Links golf course in Ames in September 2018. Richards lived in a homeless camp near the golf course. He’d reportedly told others at the camp he planned to hurt someone before the attack.

On Thursday, a Story County judge asked Richards’ attorneys to confer with their client after the judge received a letter from Richards asking to plead guilty.

Richards is scheduled to stand trial beginning September 9th.