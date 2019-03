Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa State Cyclones routed the Baylor Bears Thursday, 83-66. Talen Horton-Tucker led ISU with 21 points.

The Cyclones said they reminded themselves they can beat anyone.

Head coach Steve Prohm said everyone played as a team, not individuals.

Iowa State meets 1 seed Kansas State Friday at 6 PM in the Big 12 Tourney semifinals.