KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Iowa State Cyclones find themselves in a familiar place ... on the path to the Big 12 Tournament title game.

On Thursday the Cyclones knocked off the Baylor Bears, 83-66. ISU had lost both of their previous matchups to Baylor this year. The Cyclones were lead by Talen Horton-Tucker with 21 points.

The Cyclones play Kansas State on Friday at 6:00pm. The winner will moves on to Saturday's final.