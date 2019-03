Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a state of Iowa sweep.

Player of the Year:

Big Ten: Megan Gustafson, Iowa

Big 12: Bridget Carleton, Iowa State



MVC: Becca Hittner, Drake

What an impressive statement for women's basketball in Iowa.

Hittner picked up her 2nd Player of the Year trophy Thursday night in Moline. Hittner played high school basketball at Dowling Catholic. She's averaging 20 points a game for the Bulldogs.

Thank you for video, Michael Admire and Drake.