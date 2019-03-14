× Fleur Drive Will Close Thursday Due to Flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Des Moines Public Works Department says Fleur Drive will be closing earlier than expected because of the rising Raccoon River.

Public Works Director Jonathan Gano tells Channel 13 floodwaters from the river are about nine inches from the road as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday. He says they will now have to close Fleur by mid-afternoon. That means those who use the roadway will need to make other plans to get home during the evening commute.

Wednesday, the city had hoped to keep the road open through the Friday morning commute. Heavy rainfall Wednesday now has the projections for river levels rising faster than anticipated.

The National Weather Service says the Raccoon River at Fleur was 15.86 feet as of 5:45 a.m. Thursday. It is projected to reach 16.7 feet by 1:00 p.m.

Moderate flood stage for the area is 16 feet.

George Flagg Parkway from Park Avenue and SW 30th Street is already closed.