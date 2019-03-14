Marshalltown Will Give New Life to Coliseum After Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- A Committee has announced a fundraising campaign to help remodel the old Marshalltown Veterans Coliseum.

The 90-year-old building was hit by the tornado which struck here last July 19th. The roof was taken off.

“It took a few days before we got word that our 90-year-old building, had withstood the winds of an EF-3 tornado, and had no structural damage.,” said City Administrator Jessica Kinser.

Now the community has received a couple of one hundred thousand dollar grants, and the city council will make around $450,000 dollars available for this project, along with replacement insurance dollars. The committee needs to raise the rest to make the project go.

“We still need a lot of support to make this happen, both from inside and outside the community,” said Kinser.

The Co-Chairs of the project both attended school day activities in the Coliseum prior to 1965 when the Marshalltown Roundhouse was built. Even though the building holds nostalgia, they see the changes will really benefit the community.

“There were only three rows of kids in the band, the front row almost had their feet on the court it was that tight at the time,” said fundraising co-chair Vic Hellberg. “Now, to be able to open it up and be able to put two basketball courts in here, is going to be a lot for our community.”

“Senior year I was on the varsity, and this was our home court and we played basketball here,” said Steve Storjohann, Co-Chair of the Committee. “They did not have enough space prior to the tornado to accommodate all of the people that wanted to put their functions in here.”

The Veterans Coliseum will still have space to honor Vets.

“We’ll have a lot of stuff in here honoring our veterans in this hallway,” said Marshalltown Park and Recreation Director, Geoff Hubbard. “The old blue room will be renovated into meeting space area.”

Fundraisers hope to be able to start construction in the fall of 2019, with the new facilities opening in 2020.

People wishing to donate can do so at a website which will be online starting March 15th, this will be the link starting Friday.