One Iowa Creates Pop-Up Gala for Those Who Didn’t Snag a Ticket

JOHNSTON, Iowa – One Iowa is not holding back as it celebrates 10 years of marriage equality in Iowa with a pop-up gala Thursday night.

The LGBTQ organization is partnering with Goodwill of Central Iowa and hosting an additional pop-up gala after its annual one sold out.

The pop-up gala is free for the public to attend and aims to boost people’s confidence with a fun, affordable outfit.

One Iowa Executive Director Daniel Hoffman-Zinnel said, “We wanted to create an opportunity for people to not break the bank but be able to go to a place like Goodwill.”

Hoffman-Zinnel bought one of his outfits for the One Iowa annual gala on April 12th for only $36 at Goodwill.

An on-site stylist can help anyone find something to light up their personality and sparkle.

Hoffman-Zinnel said people who attend the pop-up gala have the chance to grab a ticket to the annual one.

“If you buy an item from them, you can get a ticket. We have a discounted rate as well, because we want to make sure that this is something that is accessible to everyone,” Hoffman-Zinnel said.

Hoffman-Zinnel said it is excited to celebrate 10 years of being the third state in the country to legalize marriage equality, but it is now ready to focus on the future.

“Helping employers create a more inclusive work-space environments, working to improve access for healthcare for LGBTQ folks. Really focusing the conversation on the transgender community. While we have people’s attention, yes we are going to celebrate marriage but now we really are going to capture where we are moving and where the work is needed,” Hoffman-Zinnel said.

The One Iowa pop-up gala is Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is located at the Styled by Goodwill on 5355 NW 86th Street, Johnston.