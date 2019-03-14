Towns West of the Keeping a Close Eye on Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COON RAPIDS, Iowa --Coon Rapids Streets Superintendent Kevin Reis says he hasn't seen flooding like this on the Middle Raccoon River since 1993, and residents say they haven’t seen an ice jam like this for 30 years. Unfortunately, Reis says there's not a whole lot the city can do except wait and hope.

“I know different people have suggested that well maybe we could use dynamite, well there’s no stopping and starting, where do we…we can’t get out, where would you throw it? It’s down like I said probably a half a mile, there's nothing to do with a backhoe you can’t get to it, I mean it just has to work its way through” said Reis.

Luckily in there hasn't been much damage yet, which is what Perry bee keeper Curt Bronnenberg hopes is the case for his business.

“I haven't even checked yet to see what they're expecting, obviously I have a lot of stuff sitting around that's going to be wet if it does get up there” he said.

Bronnenberg owns Spring Valley Honey Farms on the Raccoon River. He says he has a semi load of bees from California scheduled for delivery on Friday that would usually sit in the lower lying areas. He can’t afford to lose more, as about 50% of his colony has already died over the winter.

“They'll drown, they'll drown just like we would if the water gets up onto the beehive and obviously the bee hives are wood so they float so they won’t be here anymore. If the water gets up there they'll float downriver so I'll have to be paying attention, so I'll either have to move them or I just won’t put them down there” he said.

Back in Coon Rapids Reis says luckily most homes are built on high enough ground, but a handful would be at risk if the water gets higher.