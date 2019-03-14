× Water Works CEO Bill Stowe Announces Cancer Diagnosis

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bill Stowe says a cancer diagnosis won’t keep him from leading Des Moines Water Works.

On Thursday Stowe announced in a letter to the Board of Trustees that he is fighting an aggressive form of cancer. Stowe writes that he plans to continue working as long as he is able to, but he will be putting a greater emphasis on time with friends and family.

Stowe has been CEO of Water Works since 2012. Before that he was the director of Des Moines Public Works.