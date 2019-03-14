× Woman Rescued from Dallas County Floodwaters

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – Emergency crews in Dallas County had to rescue a woman from floodwaters Thursday morning.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 6:30 a.m. from a woman who drove her Jeep into floodwaters, got stuck, and was trapped. It happened south of Booneville on Utica Trail south of 362nd Place, near the Madison County Line.

Officials say the 911 dispatcher told her to sit on top of the Jeep’s roof until help arrived. Emergency crews used a boat to get to her and she was rescued around 7:15 a.m.

The woman wasn’t injured.

Van Meter Fire and Rescue, Dallas County EMS, and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Officials want to remind people not to drive through standing water – turn around, don’t drown.