Clive's Flood-Prone Property Buyout Program is Underway

CLIVE, Iowa — Flooding is hitting parts of the metro hard, while the city of Clive is still implementing prevention efforts due to last year’s severe flooding.

Since last June, Clive has amped up structural protection, building berms and aquadams in some of the hardest hit areas. They have implemented a communication system that calls residents in the flood zone to warn them of dangerous flooding.

Clive said the most effective form of flood of prevention comes to the tune of $1.2 million to buy out six residential properties that are the most flood-prone and have had repeated flood damage.

Clive hopes the Flood Prone Property Buyout Program puts residents at ease.

“It’s a neat neighborhood, homes that have been here for a long time, and the decision to move is not one that is an easy one. Even when you’ve got the risk of flooding that’s even increasing, the council and the staff as well have been very sensitive to how painful this can be,” Assistant City Manager Peter De Kock said.

Right now, half of that $1.2 million budget is already spent.

“Properties have been acquired and then removed, either the properties have been demolished or moved off the site. Or we are under contract or have a purchase agreement with the property owners,” said De Kock.

Only homeowners qualify for the Flood Prone Property Buyout Program. The city expects to buy out commercial properties with grant money from FEMA. There’s no word on when that money will come in.