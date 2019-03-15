× Des Moines International Airport Expects Busy Travel Into Spring Break Week

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines International Airport will see thousands of additional passengers for spring break travel.

Des Moines International Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley said Thursday, Friday and Saturday the airport will see an additional 6,000 passengers.

Travelers are asked to make sure all carry-on items and checked luggage meet Transportation Security Administration requirements before getting to the airport.

One way to save some time is to check and see if the airline you are flying allows early check-in on their mobile app so you don’t have to wait in long lines.

“A lot of people are traveling this time period who don’t normally travel. College students for example, and because this process is relatively new to many of them and or they are traveling for the first time without a parent who maybe gave them guidance before. The lines at screening can be a little bit longer than normal,” Foley said.

People traveling internationally can download a new mobile passport that allows U.S. citizens and Canadian visitors to speed up their entry process into the states.

It currently only works at 24 airports, including Chicago O’Hare International and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International.

Other apps that can be useful when traveling include: PackPoint, WiFi Map, Google Translate, Travel Bank, Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, Citymapper, RunGo, Detour, XE Currency, and more.

Foley said people buying last-minute tickets will pay the prices.

“Those warm destination airlines, specifically Allegent has put on additional flights to carry people into Florida and those warm destinations that they serve,” Foley said.

Foley said there will be enough parking at the Des Moines International Airport, but people might have to park in farther lots. It is advised to arrive 90 minutes before your flight takes off.