Despite Sunshine, Communities Still Dealing with Flooding

ADEL, Iowa -- After what feels like an eternity, the sun finally broke through the skies and metro residents could feel the sun on their skin.

“Man, it's been crappy. It's hard to get out here, especially out at the dog park in the cold weather. He doesn't like it and neither do I,” said Burke Van Raalet.

Unfortunately, the blue sky doesn't mean that things are back to normal. About 25 miles to the west of the metro, in Adel, the Raccoon River has gone over its banks. The flooding shut down Highway 169 in both directions. The detour to head north around the flooding would take you 13 miles out of your way. It also caused some nerves for customers dropping their car off at a mechanic close to the waters.

“I was getting it serviced and I was wondering, is this a really good idea to drop it off today? And they said, ‘well I don’t think it's going to come over this far’, so the flooding has really been impacting it,” said Shawn Snyder.

According to the closest river gauges, the waters got to about three feet over minor flood stage and are heading down. Snyder says she didn't want to take any chances.

“We purposefully came back at noon because he said it'd just be two hours, so we didn't wait 'til the end of the day,” Snyder said.

While there will still be headaches such as detours and muddy ground, Iowans say ‘hey, at least the sun is shining’.