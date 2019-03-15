Dinner Celebrates Iowa Ag Leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Agriculture leaders across Iowa gathered in Ankeny Wednesday night for a dinner hosted by Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture.

At the event speaking was Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. The Keynote Speaker was Beth Ford the President and CEO of a farmer-owned fortune 500 company, Land O'Lakes, which produces dairy products.

Iowa's Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says National Ag Week is a great opportunity to celebrate the state's agriculture accomplishments and he is also using the opportunity to look at the challenges of the future and addressing farm stewardship.

Naig says, "Of course a great occasion to bring folks together, from all across Iowa Agriculture, a great diverse cross section, and really, tonight's about celebrating Iowa's agriculture industry and the great history we have, but also looking forward."

Awards were also given during the dinner for demonstrating leadership in Iowa. Fareway Stores for Leadership in Advocacy. The Des Moines Farmers Market for Leadership in Community. The Iowa Ag Literacy Foundation for Leadership in Education. And the Foundation Analytical Laboratory for Leadership in Innovation.

The Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner was at the FFA Enrichment Center paid for the Iowa Economic Development Foundation along with other sponsors, including the Agribusiness Association of Iowa, which owns the Agribusiness Report.