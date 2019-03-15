Iowa Routed by Michigan 74-53 in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Iowa is out of the Big Ten tournament after losing to Michigan 74-53.

Iowa's hot shooting from Thursday night's win over Illinois wore off. Sixth-seeded Iowa trailed 40-27 at halftime. Third-seeded Michigan hit seven threes in the half, while Iowa made zero.

Iowa ended up making 1 of 16 from behind the arc. It was a big difference from the night before when Iowa made 12 threes against Illinois.

It was more of the same in the second half. Iowa never really threatened Michigan, being outscored 34-26.

Tyler Cook and Luka Garza led Iowa with 14 points apiece.

Iowa's record falls to 22-11.