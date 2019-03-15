Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard Talks Team, Fans in Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard was recently named to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee.

The committee is in charge of selecting, seeding and bracketing the men's field for the NCAA Tournament.

Pollard will serve a 5-year term on the committee, which will keep him from attending the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament during that time.

In an interview with Channel 13's Mark Freund, Pollard gave his thoughts on the traveling Cyclone fans, the state of the team ahead of Friday's game, and his new position on the selection committee.