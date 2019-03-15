Iowa State Beats Kansas State, Reaches Big 12 Tournament Championship Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Iowa State earned a spot in the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament championship game with a win over top seeded Kansas State.

Iowa State pulled off a 63-59 win over Kansas State with the help of a big performance from Marial Shayok.

Iowa State led 35-25 at halftime, but Kansas State came out strong and took the lead in the second half. Iowa State was down 55-50, with 2:43 left to go in the second half. The Cyclones responded and made clutch shots near the end to pull out the win.

Shayok led the way with 21 points for the Cyclones.

Iowa State will play in the tournament championship Saturday at 6 p.m on ESPN.

They will play the winner of the Kansas and West Virginia game.

Iowa State now sits at 22-11 overall.