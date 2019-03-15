× Man Shot Multiple Times in Drake Neighborhood, Police Say

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man was brought to a Des Moines hospital with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Officers were called to the area of 28th St. and Kingman Blvd. in the Drake neighborhood around 10:00 p.m. on a report that gunshots had been heard, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

The victim in the shooting arrived at Methodist shortly after the report. Police say the adult male is in serious condition.

Investigators believe the victim is linked to the shots fired call and they located the scene of the alleged crime in the 1000 block of 27th Street. They blocked off the area while they gathered evidence.

No arrests have been made but the investigation into the shooting continues.