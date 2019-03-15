× Police: Naked, Barking Man Stole Car Then Led Des Moines Officers on Foot Chase

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police arrested a naked man Friday morning they say stole a car and was barking in someone’s yard – before trying to escape from officers.

The incident happened around 8:00 a.m. in the Beaverdale neighborhood. Sgt. Paul Parizek says the suspect stole a car from the 3200 block of 30th Street and then abandoned it on Twana Drive.

Police say he was naked when he ran from the scene, going through backyards and onto some roofs in an attempt to get away. At one point, they say the naked man was in someone’s front yard – barking.

The suspect was tased twice as officers tried to take him into custody, but it didn’t have any affect. He was finally arrested at 5010 Twana Drive.

Medics were called out to the scene because both an officer and the suspect were injured. Police say the officer’s injuries are not serious and the suspect had wounds from taser deployment and dog bites.

The name of the suspect has not been released.