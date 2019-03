Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Hawk fans are all over Chicago for the Big Ten Conference Men's Basketball Tournament.

Iowa takes on Michigan Friday night in the quarterfinal round. The Hawks are coming off a much-needed 83-62 win over Illinois on Thursday, and this has fans excited for what's next.

Channel 13's John Sears found maybe some of the rowdiest Iowa fans in the city at Theory Bar, and he asks them how they are feeling about tonight's match-up.

Iowa and Michigan square off at 8:30 p.m. Friday.