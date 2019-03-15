Flood Warning

Sec. DeVos, Gov. Reynolds Host Education Freedom Meeting with State Leaders

Posted 11:17 am, March 15, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: (AFP OUT) Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks during a cabinet meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House, July 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is meeting with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Statehouse on Friday for an Education Freedom roundtable discussion.

The two leaders will host a group of elected officials, advocates and educators at the State Capitol to further discuss the recently announced Education Freedom Scholarships policy proposal and how it could be implemented in the state.

Following the roundtable, which is closed to the press, Secretary DeVos will participate in a brief press availability on education freedom and her visit to Iowa.

