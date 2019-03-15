× Sec. DeVos, Gov. Reynolds Host Education Freedom Meeting with State Leaders

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is meeting with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Statehouse on Friday for an Education Freedom roundtable discussion.

The two leaders will host a group of elected officials, advocates and educators at the State Capitol to further discuss the recently announced Education Freedom Scholarships policy proposal and how it could be implemented in the state.

Following the roundtable, which is closed to the press, Secretary DeVos will participate in a brief press availability on education freedom and her visit to Iowa.