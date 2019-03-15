Southwest Iowa Towns Evacuate, Roads Close as Missouri River Rises

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIDNEY, Iowa -- A levee break near the Fremont-Mills county line has caused evacuations in far southwest Iowa. The level of the Missouri River is rising rapidly, and this has caused requests to evacuate residents. The river is expected to top levels of the 2011 Missouri River Flood.

“This morning I was notified that there was a breach up at Mills County, so we now have water running down from that breach area,” said Mike Creselius, Fremont County Emergency Manager. “We are going to ask anybody that lives west of Bluff Road to evacuate because we have water coming down from the north right now."

While some were hauling belongings from Percival, one man said he would stay to ride it out.

“I’m going to stick it out. I have no place to go,” said Darrell Chaney of Percival. “Our house is kind of high. We went through this in 2011.”

Creselius said he is concerned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers may increase the outflow into the Missouri.