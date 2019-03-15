× Vehicular Homicide Charges Filed After Passenger in Rollover Crash Dies

DES MOINES, Iowa – A passenger who had been hospitalized in critical condition following a March 10th crash police say was caused by drunk driving has died — and the driver now faces vehicular homicide charges.

Des Moines police say 18-year-old Alexis Cano succumbed to his injuries. He was ejected from a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Eber Ceniceros after it left the roadway and rolled in the 300 block of SW Kenyon Avenue.

Ceniceros was initially charged with serious injury by reckless driving, serious injury by OWI, first offense OWI and driving on a suspended license. Now that Cano has died, the charges have been upgraded.

Police re-arrested Ceniceros Friday and he is charged with vehicular homicide by OWI and vehicular homicide by reckless driving.