Iowa State Beats Kansas 78-66 to Claim Big 12 Tournament Championship

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Iowa State beat Kansas 78-66 to claim the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament championship and an automatic berth to the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

Iowa State took control of the game with the help of an 11-0 run near the end of the first half. At halftime, Iowa State led 32-22.

Iowa State didn't slow down in the second half, shooting 48 percent in the game overall. Kansas shot just over 39 percent overall and was 3 of 18 from behind the arc.

Lindell Wigginton scored 17 points for the Cyclones. Marial Shayok had 15 points.

Iowa State beat Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas on their way to the title. This is Iowa State's fifth Big 12 tournament championship. They have now won four in the last six years.

Iowa State's record is now 23-11.

They will find out Sunday who they play in the NCAA Basketball Tournament.