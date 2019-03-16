× Man Dies After Vehicle Gets Caught in Flooding in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Severe flooding in Fremont County took the life of one man and injured two others.

Police say 55-year-old Aleido Rojas Galan, 50-year-old Santiago Morosta and 52-year-old Juan Luis Quennons were traveling eastbound on 250th Street in Riverfront when they drove around a barrier and into flood waters.

The three climbed out and tried to swim to safety. Police say Galan died in that incident. Morosta and Quennons are both being treated for injuries.

The three were traveling to from Norfolk to Florida to see family.