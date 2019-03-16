Missing University of Iowa Student Found Dead in Utah’s Canyonlands National Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- The search for a missing Iowa City man ended tragically Thursday.

Jonathon Hogue, 33, a University of Iowa teaching assistant and graduate, went missing last Sunday in Canyonlands National Park in Utah. His vehicle was located in the park at Green River Overlook on Sunday. The search began on Tuesday and ended Thursday when park officials found his body.

Hogue was an avid hiker and backpacker who was known to hike long distances. His dream was to become a park ranger. According to the university, he was earning a doctorate in geography.

There is no word yet on what exactly led to his death.