Owners of Daryl the Donkey to Face Contempt Hearing Next Week

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa -- Channel 13 found Daryl the Donkey living in the kitchen of Alan and Jennifer Schoff, but that was months after a Boone Area Humane Society worker found Daryl in a ditch, near death, and took him in for emergency treatment.

After Daryl was nursed back to health, the Schoffs decided they wanted him back. A judge gave them temporary custody, but only if they allowed humane society workers to check on Daryl's progress once a week. That hasn't happened, so the Boone County Attorney, which has filed animal neglect charges, wants a judge to hold the Schoffs in contempt.

As part of his motion, he released the animal care report from ISU. It outlines Daryl's condition when he was brought in. It states his bones were easily noticeable -- no fatty tissue -- and hypothermia. The report goes on to say the condition is not likely due to illness, but instead the result of chronic malnutrition.

Court documents also indicate this is not the first time ISU has treated the Schoff's animals. Previous medical records show ISU treated other Schoff livestock with poor body condition and malnutrition back in 2008 and 2009.

A contempt hearing is scheduled next week. We will provide updates from the hearing.