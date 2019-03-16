Presidential Candidate Amy Klobuchar Takes Aim at President Trump During Iowa Visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar toured eastern Iowa Saturday. She made campaign stops in Waterloo, Dubuque and Independence.

Right now her state is facing similar flooding to what parts of western Iowa is experiencing. At a canvas launch in Waterloo, she commended Iowans for their sense of community in the face of natural disasters and then took aim at the president.

“That's community and you see it in Iowa when the floods come and you see it when you have tornadoes. You see it when you have emergencies here and so sadly that sense of community is fracturing right now in our country. It's fracturing because we have a president that tweets whatever he wants every single morning but doesn't respect the amendment that allows him to do it,” said Klobuchar.

Klobuchar will be in Cedar Rapids and Davenport on Sunday.