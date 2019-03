Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating an overnight shooting on the east side of Des Moines that left a teen injured.

Police were dispatched to 3309 East 41st Street shortly after midnight Saturday on reports of gunshots. Officers found bullet fragments on scene.

Later, a 17-year-old male arrived to Mercy Hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.