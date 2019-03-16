Thousands of Iowa State Fans Rally in Kansas City Before Big 12 Tournament Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Thousands of Cyclone fans flocked to Kansas City ahead of Saturday's game against Kansas in the Big 12 tournament championship.

The fanbase grew each day as Iowa State beat Baylor and Kansas State to reach the finals.

Many fans turned out to the pep rally held at the Kansas City Power and Light District. The Kansas pep rally took place before Iowa State's, and observers said Cyclone fans outnumbered Jayhawk fans at their own rally.

At the Cyclone rally, important university figures such as Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen, play-by-play announcer John Walters, athletic director Jamie Pollard and alumni association President/CEO Jeff Johnson all took turns hyping up the crowd.

The Iowa State Marching Band and Spirit Squad performed for the crowd.

Walters reminded fans that this is Iowa State's fifth appearance in the Big 12 tournament championship game, and they have never lost.

An animated Pollard led the crowd in a chant yelling, "Hilton South."

"I just want to thank you on behalf of our basketball players and Coach Prohm and the basketball staff because last night we saw Hilton South in action. You guys willed them to victory, and it was absolutely awesome," said Pollard at the rally.

Iowa State is playing rival Kansas at 5 p.m. Saturday. The winner earns an automatic spot in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

Watch the full video of the pep rally below: