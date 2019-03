Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- Three people are seriously hurt after a crash in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff says two cars collided head-on in the 4800 block of NE 94th Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two men and one woman, all in their 20s, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Their names have not been released.