WATCH: Iowa State Cuts Down the Nets in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Iowa State took down Kansas 78-66 to win its fourth Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament in six years.

The Cyclones are now 5-0 in Big 12 championship games.

Iowa State beat Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas on their way to the title. ISU is now 12-2 in its last 14 Big 12 Tournament games.

The Cyclones are the first 5-seed to win the tournament.

Marial Shayok won Most Outstanding Player for the tournament. He is joined by Lindell Wigginton and Michael Jacobson on the all-tournament team.