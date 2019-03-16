Flood Warning

WATCH: Iowa State Cuts Down the Nets in Kansas City

Posted 10:45 pm, March 16, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Iowa State took down Kansas 78-66 to win its fourth Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament in six years.

The Cyclones are now 5-0 in Big 12 championship games.

Iowa State beat Baylor, Kansas State and Kansas on their way to the title. ISU is now 12-2 in its last 14 Big 12 Tournament games.

The Cyclones are the first 5-seed to win the tournament.

Marial Shayok won Most Outstanding Player for the tournament. He is joined by Lindell Wigginton and Michael Jacobson on the all-tournament team.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.