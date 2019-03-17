Beto O’Rourke Runs St. Patrick’s Day 5K While Campaigning in Eastern Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke campaigned in eastern Iowa Saturday.

The presidential hopeful also got in some exercise before speaking to voters. He ran North Liberty's St. Patrick’s Day 5K run, before canvasing for Eric Giddens in the District 30 special election in Waterloo.

He also spoke to voters about the importance of taking big money out of politics and ending practices like gerrymandering.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I am making the case that in order for us to confront these challenges, to make the most of the opportunities before us, we have to fix our democracy. And yes, there has to be legislation that takes big money out of politics. There has to be legislation that ends the practice of gerrymandering, where members of Congress choose their voters instead of the other way around. But we can't wait for that legislation. We have to act on those principles right now,” said O’Rourke.

O’Rourke also made stops in Independence, Dubuque and Manchester on Saturday.