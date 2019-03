Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines community is standing together with Muslims after the worst mass murder ever in New Zealand. Authorities say a 28-year-old white supremacist from Australia killed 50 people at two mosques in Christchurch Friday.

Members of the Muslim, Jewish, Christian, and atheist communities came together Sunday to speak against the hate at the First Christian Church in Des Moines.

The Interfaith Alliance of Iowa organized the event.