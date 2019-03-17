× Here are the Teams Playing in Des Moines for the NCAA Basketball Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines learned Sunday the eight teams it will host for the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Des Moines is hosting first and second round games. The games will be played at Wells Fargo Arena. First round games will be played Thursday. Second round games will be played Saturday.

East Region

#7 Louisville (20-13) vs. #10 Minnesota (21-13)

#2 Michigan State (28-6) vs. #15 Bradley (20-14)

West Region

#7 Nevada (29-4) vs. #10 Florida (19-15)

#2 Michigan (28-6) vs. #15 Montana (26-8)