Hoops and Hops Returns to Provide NCAA Basketball Tournament Fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fans can gather to watch some of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament this week in downtown Des Moines. Hoops and Hops is back at Cowles Commons for the fourth year in a row, but this year it is even bigger.

“I think everyone who walked in the tent yesterday kind of had the same opinion that, wow, this is completely different than what has happened in the years past because we used to have 65-inch TVs. This year we have 12-foot by 7-foot, four of them, TVs inside the tent,” said Dave Diers, managing operator for Hoops and Hops.

The tent can hold 500 people, and outside people can shoot hoops, play bags and order from six different food trucks. The Iowa craft beer tent has 12 different beer selections as well as domestic beers. This year they added a vodka Red Bull bar.

“We want to have a fantastic crowd down here to show everybody that comes and visits that Des Moines knows how to throw a party,” said Dier.

Event organizers say all tips collected at the event will be donated to local charities.

Hoops and Hops will open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.