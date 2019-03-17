Flood Warning

I THINK: Hawkeyes Win 22 Games, Make NCAA Tournament, but Are Fans Happy?

Posted 11:22 pm, March 17, 2019, by

The Hawkeyes are in the NCAA tournament after winning 22 games, but you can't tell from social media.  John Sears has more on the perplexing state of Iowa basketball.

