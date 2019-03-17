Ice Jams Causing Major Flooding, Forcing Iowa Communities to Evacuate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Flooding is continuing across much of Iowa Sunday. Evacuations are underway near the Iowa--Nebraska border. Ice jams are causing major flooding into communities.

Officials are trying to stress the dangers of the floodwaters. A Nebraska man already drowned in Fremont County Friday night after he and two passengers got trapped in the water.

Two levees in Mills County have failed, forcing neighbors along the Missouri River to move into emergency shelters. The board of supervisors passed a resolution establishing $750 fines against people who refuse to evacuate. On Sunday, volunteers worked to the fill more than 10,000 sandbags to help protect public buildings as the overflowing rivers rush toward town.

A dozen counties in the Channel 13 viewing area are under flood warnings, including Humboldt, where the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning because of an ice jam on the Des Moines River near the Joe Reasoner Dam.

That same ice jam is also threatening the small town of Lehigh. Channel 13 first told you about the heavy flooding in that town Saturday night. Now, officials say that ice jam is making the flooding even worse.