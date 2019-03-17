× Insiders March 17, 2019: An Iowa Solar Energy Debate, Matt Sinovic Discusses Mueller Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — On this week’s Insiders, we will start with an argument over solar power. Iowa lawmakers are debating changes to the solar energy process. Todd Miller is the CEO of 1 Source Solar in Ankeny. John Stineman is the executive director of the Iowa Chamber Alliance. They debate the potential new changes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The leader of the Iowa NAACP applauded Governor Kim Reynolds' efforts to make it easier for felons to vote as they re-enter society. But as she stood next to the governor, she also pointed out that she would like the governor to use an executive order like former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack did, as she waits for a possible constitutional amendment to make restoring voting rights permanent. This is how the governor responded.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than three dozen indictments, alleging nearly 200 crimes have been a result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign's involvement with Russia. They have led to prison sentences from some of Donald Trump's closest aides, including former campaign manager Paul Manafort and his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen. Progress Iowa’s Matt Sinovic discusses what should happen after the Mueller Report is released.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

C-Span holds a national video documentary contest. Students in grades six to twelve submit five to six-minute videos. This year's theme: What does it mean to be American? 6,300 students entered, and three Urbandale teens did especially well. See what their video was about.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sinovic returns for the Quick Six.