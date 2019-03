Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA FALLS, Iowa -- Sandbagging efforts are taking place in Iowa Falls to keep the city's clean drinking water safe.

Iowa Falls crews are working to lay out sandbags to keep water out of a lift station.

Ice jams caused the Iowa River in that area to rise more than eight feet in just an hour. Officials say if those ice jams break, the water could rise drastically.

Officials say no homes are threatened at this time.