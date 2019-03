× Iowa, Iowa State Learn NCAA Tournament Match-Ups

The Iowa and Iowa State basketball teams learned Sunday who they will square off against in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Iowa State was placed in the Midwest Region of the bracket. The 6-seed Cyclones will play 11-seed Ohio State. They will play in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Friday.

Iowa was placed in the South Region of the bracket. The 10-seed Hawkeyes will play 7-seed Cincinnati. That game will happen Friday in Columbus, Ohio.