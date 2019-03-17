× Missing 10-Year-Old Boy Found Safe

UPDATE:

The Des Moines Police located Parker at a family member’s residence on the city’s northwest side at 12:45 Monday morning. They say he appeared healthy and well and are calling his absence voluntary. Investigators are following up with the family.

ORIGINAL POST:

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. Police said 10-year-old Parker Spohr walked away from a group home in the 900 block of Porter Avenue Sunday around 3:00 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white paint splatter graphics, dark grey sweatpants and black sandals. Police said this isn’t the first time he’s left the group home, but typically he returns in a short period of time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 911.