× MISSING CHILD: Des Moines Police Searching for 10-Year-Old Boy

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. Police said 10-year-old Parker Spohr walked away from a group home in the 900 block of Porter Avenue Sunday around 3:00 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white paint splatter graphics, dark grey sweatpants and black sandals. Police said this isn’t the first time he’s left the group home, but typically he returns in a short period of time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 911.