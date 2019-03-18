× Des Moines Metro Floodwaters Receding Slowly

DES MOINES, Iowa – River levels are falling slowly in the metro but there are some road closures still in effect, with the major closure being Fleur Drive.

Des Moines’ Public Works Department closed the roadway between Bell Ave. and W. MLK Parkway last Thursday due to flooding from snowmelt and heavy rain. Water still covers the road and though the Raccoon River has already crested, the latest river level is still in the moderate flood stage at 19.17 feet as of 5:45 a.m. Monday.

Flood stage for the Raccoon River is 12 feet at Fleur Drive. It isn’t expected to drop below that until Thursday night at 7:00.

There’s also moderate flooding on the Des Moines River at SE 6th Street. At 6:00 a.m. Monday, the river level was 28.82 feet. Flood stage at that location is 24 feet and the river level is forecast to drop below that next Sunday.

George Flagg Parkway is also closed between SW 30th St. and Park Ave.

Other road and trail closures due to flooding can be found on the city’s website, here.